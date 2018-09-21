- Anytime a pitcher gets a full season, especially a pitcher that was missed a year like Andrew did, that experience helps you understand what works for you, move forward from there. Make whatever adjustments you need, and Andrew is a terrific student of the game.

He prepares. He has a lot of confidence. He understands his stuff, and he makes adjustments along the way. So he's having a terrific year.

HOST: You're catching him, what's that what's the go to pitch? What's the big out pitch you'd want to call? I know it's depending on counts and whatnot.

- Yeah, no that's the beauty of Andrew. I think he's got three pitches he can use for out pitches. He's got a couple of different ways to get back into counts, and he's got a really good command of his fastball in and out. So that's what makes a pitcher effective. If a guy's got one go to pitch, and that's all he's doing, it doesn't take long for hitters to be on that.