ALEX CURRY: Welcome to an all new episode of "Angels Weekly" brought to you by your SoCal Toyota dealers. I'm your host, Alex Curry.

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: I'm Eric Young, Jr.

ANDERSON SIMMONS: I'm Anderson Simmons.

JABARI BLASH: I'm Jabari Blush.

ALEX CURRY: And we're here at Children's Hospital Orange County for the last Angels visit of this season. EY, what are we going to be doing today?

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: We're going to go check out some kids. Get in visits. Put smiles on their faces. And hopefully they return the favor.

ALEX CURRY: All right. You guys ready?

ANDERSON SIMMONS: Yes.

ALEX CURRY: All right. Let's go!

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JABARI BLUSH: How you doing?

- Good.

JABARI BLASH: Nice to meet you, man.

- Hi.

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: How you doing? Eric.

- Hi. Bianca.

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: Pleasure to meet you.

- Nice meeting-- say thank you so much.

- What's it mean to know that you're just bringing a smile? Maybe brightening their day just for a moment when you guys Come

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: It's huge. I think sometimes us players don't realize the impact we could have. And maybe that one smile might make a child's day. And they don't understand that they are doing the same to us. While we're going to visit them, they're putting smiles on our face and putting things in perspective.

I want too now.

ANDERSON SIMMONS: Ah! Good high-five!

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JABARI BLASH: You bring it back down. These are the wheels. You turn the wheel.

- She likes balls. Oh!

ANDERSON SIMMONS: OK. Lucky one today.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: I like playing catch with Simmons, too. I get a lot of assists when I play catch with Simmons.

[LAUGHTER]

- Take!

ALEX CURRY: OK. You go!

ANDERSON SIMMONS: You take.

- You guys have some time, don't you?

[LAUGHTER]

ALEX CURRY: For you, what it was like being here, knowing that you're making that kind of impact?

ANDERSON SIMMONS: It's great. Seeing these kids, how big of fighters they are. Just to have fun with them. And them put a smile on our face. Us put a smile on their face. And trying to brighten their day a little bit. It's always fun to come back and give back to the community.

You get him a hat yet?

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: Nope. You like that, bro?

ANDERSON SIMMONS: Yes. Yep. We got it.

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: And boom.

ANDERSON SIMMONS: Awesome.

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: There you go, buddy. Yeah.

- Favorite toy in the whole world.

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: Really?

- Yes. He's our future pitcher.

ANDERSON SIMMONS: Yeah! You can keep this. You keep practicing.

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: That's for you! Oh, thank you!

ALEX CURRY: How special was it? Once you see the kid you're playing catch with, he finally opens up and then he's having a good time with you?

ANDERSON SIMMONS: Yeah. He was pretty excited about every toy, but once he got the baseball, and he was throwing. Then he didn't want to stop. You can see how much fun he was having just hanging out with us and just playing catch. And that's what keeps us coming back. To see the kids have fun with us. And it's always amazing to be part of the Angels giving back to the Children's Hospital.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ALEX CURRY: Anything you want to ask the guys? Anything you can think of.

- I'm speechless right now.

ERIC YOUNG, JR.: Here you go, boss.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

ANDERSON SIMMONS: I'll tell you something. [INAUDIBLE] hits it the furthest. Crowd after. And then him. You got a triple A home run king here. So.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

ANDERSON SIMMONS: An Angels ball. And then we're signing the hat for you. This is also for you.

- Thanks for your time. Thank you.

ANDERSON SIMMONS: What's going on?

ALEX CURRY: Hi, Tyler!

- Hot potato!

ALEX CURRY: Hot potato! One, two, three! Hot potato! Hot potato! Don't touch--

- Me!

[LAUGHTER]

ALEX CURRY: Jabari, what is it like going into those rooms and just seeing the reaction on the kids' faces?

JABARI BLASH: It's definitely exciting. But for me just puts things into perspective. You know, I complain about a lot of thing. And you've got some five-year-old, 12-year-olds is dealing with a lot more in life than I am. So it was inspiring and I had a great time.