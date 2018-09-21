[MUSIC PLAYING] - What's up you guys? Taylor Felix for Fox Sports Extra Point. It's Ducks Night at the Big A today, so we're gonna play a little extra point game of Family Feud. So we're going to ask the Ducks and the Angels questions to see who knows the other team's sport better? Let's see who's gonna win.

- Which MLB player was best known by his nickname "Bambino"?

- Oh, uh, Babe Ruth.

- See, like, I have no idea.

- Babe Ruth.

- Babe Ruth.

- [BLOWS RASPBERRY] I have no idea.

- Which NHL player. is referred to as the great one?

- Ovechkin?

- No.

- Wayne Gretzky.

- Wayne Gretzky.

- Wayne Gretzky.

- Yes.

How many defensive players are allowed on the baseball diamond at one time?

- Nine?

- Yes.

- Uh, nine.

- Nine.

- Is it 11?

- Seven?

- Close. Nine.

How many players from each team are allowed on the ice at one time? Think about it. It's a trick question.

- Including the goalie? Yes.

- Six.

- Hmm. Five.

- Six.

- How many baseball teams in California? Um. There should be more than, uh-- I guess there's four?

- Close. Five.

- Five?

- Yes.

- Wow. Nice.

- Did you just throw that number out?

- I did, yeah.

- OK.

- Three? Two? Oh. Five?

- How many NHL franchises in California?

- Three.

- Yes.

- Three?

- Yes.

- Two?

- Three?

- Yes. In baseball, how many pitched balls does a batter get before they're walked?

- Four.

- Three.

- Four.

- Four.

- Yes.

- Four.

- Yes.

What are the two breaks between periods called?

- Intermission.

- Half time?

- No.

- No, there's three of them, so it wouldn't be half.

- Intermission.

- Yes. Breaks between periods?

- Yeah. Intermission.

- Yes. You got 'em.

- Thank you.

- See? Not bad.

- Not bad.

- You knew more than you thought.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]