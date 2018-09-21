[MUSIC PLAYING] PRESS: Haley, question from the press. Who's your favorite baseball player?

HALEY DAWSON: Mike Trout!

- And then, Haley, we have another surprise for you. We heard you with Mr. Jim Abbott.

JIM ABBOTT: How are you? I've been watching you all summer. You been having a good time?

HALEY DAWSON: Yes.

JIM ABBOTT: Like your Angel. This is the best one, you think? Yes.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- You're like me!

- Hey, Haley!

HALEY DAWSON: What?

[LAUGHTER]

- I just told her she's about to meet Mike Trout. This is her reaction. This is [INAUDIBLE].

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- We've got Haley Dawson, throwing out the first pitch today.

MIKE SCIOSCIA: How are you doing? You're so beautiful.

HALEY DAWSON: Can you sign my hand?

MIKE SCIOSCIA: I would love to.

- This is her last stadium. I think she's gone to every single stadium.

MIKE SCIOSCIA: Has she really?

- Yeah.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- Haley, do you want to come over here really quick?

MIKE TROUT: I'll just wait right here. Hello.

HALEY DAWSON: Hello!

MIKE TROUT: How are you? Good seeing you. How are you guys?

- Hi. I'm Yong.

MIKE TROUT: Ready for this first pitch?

HALEY DAWSON: Yeah!

[MUSIC PLAYING]

HALEY DAWSON: Awesome.

MIKE TROUT: Yeah. I'll see you guys in a little bit.

- Thank you so much.

MIKE TROUT: No problem. All right.

- This has been a very special year for your whole family. But Haley, you got your last first pitch today. Are you excited? Yeah. Who did you just meet?

HALEY DAWSON: Mike Trout.

- When I first told you, you fainted on the floor. Was it as cool as you thought it was going to be?

HALEY DAWSON: Yes.

- Yeah. And Mom, how special has this been to see all these ballparks and organizations and franchises come together to make this dream come true?

YONG DAWSON: You know, she's eight-years-old. What she's accomplished at eight, I could never accomplish in my whole lifetime. And it's been amazing how everyone's come together for us to be able to talk about Poland syndrome, what she was born with. And then talk about her robotic hand and how easily accessible it is to get one. So it's been pretty amazing.

- It all started with just an idea. At five-years-old, mom I want to throw out the first pitch. Did you imagine that it would turn into something like this?

YONG DAWSON: Oh, absolutely not. You know, at five when she asked that, I thought it was nuts. And there's no way it was going to happen. But it happened. And it just was in the cards. And it was just the way it all worked out. And the way life just happened for Haley and everything that she's gone through. And everything positive so far. So it's all been good. And to see her self-confidence grow, from five up until eight, you can only wish for, as a parent, to be this good.

ANNOUNCER: Fans, let's hear it for Haley Dawson!