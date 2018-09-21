- Welcome back to "Angels Weekly," brought to you by your So Cal Toyota dealers. I'm your host Alex Curry, joined by fan favorite Matt Shoemaker for another edition of "Angel's Mailbag" where you, the fans, get to ask all the questions. And everyone is just so excited to have you back on the mound, Matt. So we're going to start with Matt, who wants to know, how did it feel to take that mound after all the rehab you went through?

- Yeah, it was-- once you step back out on that mound after coming back from something like that, mine being that surgery, it's so exciting. The adrenaline is through the roof. You're so excited personally to be back on the mound, to be back out there pitching and competing. Then you know you're out there a pitching for the fans. You're pitching for your family-- just the whole package. It was the excitement was through the roof.

- But Troy wants to know, was there more nerves or excitement for that first pitch?

- In all honesty, I'd say almost both, half and half-- definitely more excitement. Like I say, I'd say half and half but more excitement because, like I said, something about when you play a sport-- we love baseball. That's why we play it. You get out there and the adrenaline is through the roof. And sometimes you've got to find a way to tame it back a little bit, especially being the first time out in over a year, unfortunately. The adrenaline was insane.

- All right, moving on. This one comes from Noah. How amazing was it to start a game after Eastern Michigan defeated Purdue?

- Well, for those who don't know, I went to Eastern Michigan. So when we beat, the football team beat, Purdue, that was a huge upset. So again, you know, since it's football, it doesn't, I guess, relate to baseball. But it's always great seeing your home school having a huge upset. So it's cool to be able to pitch. You know, I'll have to see after that.

- Yeah. Now, John wants to know, do you like the name Shoebacca?

- I actually really do. I don't know who first came up with it. But kudos to you guys because I really like it. "Star Wars," big "Star Wars" fan, and Shoebacca just fits. I love it. I really do love it.

- So we're going to stay on the beard theme. Rick wants to know, does your son have a beard yet?

- He might.

- Can you imagine? Can you imagine Brady with a beard?

- Yeah, he's got the little baby furs. You know, the little baby-- what is it? Like the little light colored, fuzzy hair-- yeah, so technically, I guess he does have a beard. But, no, not yet. Hopefully, he doesn't have as much as I do. But at the same time, I enjoy it. So maybe he'll enjoy it.

- All right. Marty wants to know-- we're still on the beard theme here-- if you guys get to the postseason next year, would you consider doing the reverse trend and shaving your beard instead of how everyone else grows it out?

- Yeah. If you can guarantee a World Series win, I'd do it in a heartbeat. Yeah, who knows? That's one of those things you kind of just go with the flow. I've always loved my beard, just been a beard guy-- might trim it, might keep it long. But that would be a tough one. But, hey, if we can get a World Series guarantee, a lot of things could change.

- Alejandra-- how do you prepare for the season? And what are your off-season rituals?

- Yeah, so season preparation, get going. It sometimes depends, say, December, or even start your workouts before that. But it's maybe start throwing around December. You have your throwing program. You put all that together. You build it off maybe six days a week, sometimes seven days a week.

And you're doing your lifts, your normal lift routine to get strong, to get your body ready. And then you start throwing bullpens and maybe face some hitters before spring. And then you have a month and a half of spring training to get ready for the season. And going into an off-season, you've kind of just got to unwind.

Baseball's a really long season. So I just go home and relax with family, go make some trips to see family, and do a lot of hunting and fishing, especially when we get home in the fall and early winter. That's the best time to go hunting-- so, do a lot of that.

- I love it. Well, thank you so much for joining us and so excited to see you back on the mound.

- Oh, thank you guys for having me. I appreciate it.

- Of course. And thank you, the fans, for all the questions.