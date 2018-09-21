[MUSIC PLAYING] - So, Mark, this is a beautiful Sunday for the Angels' Second Annual Gala, here. Give us an idea of what everyone can expect here tonight.

- Well, it's Pelican Hill, so they expect a little glitz, a little glamour, which we've already seen. It's kind of black and white. We have a wonderful reception upstairs that's going to take us out to the lawn here. And, of course, sunset on the Pacific Ocean. And so, gonna have a little bit of fun with the players. And this, of course, is our one event that all the players do attend. And so, it's very much a family affair with the organization, and of course our sponsors are here, and you know, the public that's supporting the foundation.

- So, for the second straight year, you guys are the title sponsors of the Angels Baseball Foundation. What brought you back again?

- Oh, we just love the event. Again, I think we said last year, we love supporting kids in education. It was actually really awesome. We got to meet one of the recipients of the scholarship and everything, that he's here today. Yeah, it's really cool. And it's one thing to know that you're helping the community, helping people with education and kids, but it's a whole 'nother thing to meet the person you're actually helping. So that was really a touching moment.

- The players, you know, for their part, the community service they do, it's really nonstop, I mean, the school visits, the hospital visits. You know, Heaney is, as you know, our Roberto Clemente award nominee, and so many others are certainly deserving of that, as well. But there's a-- in all the foundation, community relations, the players, the organization as a whole has always prided itself on giving back to the community.