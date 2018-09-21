- You get him a hat yet?

- No. You right there bro. Yeah, you got it. And boom. There you go buddy. Yeah.

- Favorite toy in the whole world. Yes. He's our future pitcher.

PLAYER 1: Ah yeah!

- You can keep this. You keep practicing.

- It's for you. Boom! Thank you.

REPORTER: How special is it, once you see, like, the kid you were playing catch with? He finally opens up, and then he's having a good time with you.

PLAYER 2: Yeah he was he was pretty excited about every toy. But once he got the baseball and he was throwing and he didn't want to stop. I was like-- you can see like, how much fun he was having just hanging out with us and just playing catch. And that's what keeps us coming back. See the kids have fun with us. And it's always amazing to be part of the Angels giving back to the Children's Hospital.