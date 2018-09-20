Ty Buttrey has earned job as Angels closer of future
Video Details
Ty Buttrey has come on strong for the Angels since being acquired before the trade deadline and the guys think he has earned the role of closer heading into 2019
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices