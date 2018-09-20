Joe Hudson rips first career Big League hit
Video Details
Joe Hudson waited awhile to make his debut but it only took five at bats for him to pick up his first career hit!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices