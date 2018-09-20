Sherman Johnson reveals he was playing video games when getting call up
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
- Oakland Athletics
- Sherman Johnson
-
Sherman Johnson has played in nearly 800 minor league games but he's finally gotten the call up the Big Leagues and he's ready to make the most of it
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices