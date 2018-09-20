Game of the Week: No. 1 IMG vs. No. 3 Mater Dei (Prime Ticket, 7:30p)
It's the game of the decade as No. 1 IMG Academy (FL) squares off with No. 3 Mater Dei (Calif.) under the lights and 247Sports' Greg Biggins brings you all you need to know
