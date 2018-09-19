Tyler Skaggs: ‘I felt strong out there’
Video Details
Tyler Skaggs went three innings in his first outing coming off the disabled list and after his performance he explained he felt good and ready to perform at his best
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices