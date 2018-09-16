Andrew Heaney embraces nomination for Roberto Clemente Award
- AL
- AL West
- Andrew Heaney
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- FOX Sports West - Angels Weekly
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
-
Alex Curry sits down with Andrew Heaney after another solid night on the mound to get his reaction on being named the teams 2018 Roberto Clemente award nominee.
