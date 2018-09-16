Mike Trout launches yet another first inning home run
Video Details
Mike Trout continues to dominate in the first inning, smacking his 34th homer of the year, surpassing his total from last year
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices