Shohei Ohtani’s former coach not surprised by ShoTime’s success
Video Details
Shohei Ohtani came to the MLB with high expectations as a two-way player, but his former pitching coach from Japan knew he would meet them with a smile on his face
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices