Week 4: Marceese Yetts 2OT touchdown wins it for Narbonne
Video Details
Marceese Yetts scampered through the line for 14 yards to tie it up and set up Narbonne's game-winning PAT in double OT
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices