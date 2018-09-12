Game of the Week: Upland vs. Mission Viejo (Prime Ticket, 7:30p)
Video Details
It's a clash of the Titans as two top-10 CIF-SS teams meet under the lights and Greg Biggins tells you everything you need to know heading into the matchup
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices