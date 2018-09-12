Break the ice: Jose Fernandez gets cold shoulder, bath after first homer
Video Details
You're never too old for some rookie hazing. Jose Fernandez found that out first hand after hitting his first career home run and returning to a dugout filled with no one ready to congratulate him
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices