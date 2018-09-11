Mike Trout shows off speed, makes great catch in center
Video Details
Mike Trout just displayed how complete of a player he is, blazing through the outfield to snag a line drive
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices