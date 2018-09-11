Shohei Ohtani named AL Player of the Week, favorite for Rookie of the Year
Video Details
Shohei Ohtani has been unstoppable at the plate since the news of his UCL damage became public, earning AL Player of the Week honors, and Mark Gubicza thinks he is now the favorite to win Rookie of the Year
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices