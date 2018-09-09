Shohei Ohtani continues hot streak with bases clearing triple
Video Details
Shohei Ohtani is putting on a SHO at the plate, following up his 3 homers in 2 days with a bases clearing triple
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices