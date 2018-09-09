Mike Trout clobbers his second homer of the day
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Chicago White Sox
- David Fletcher
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- James Shields
- Kole Calhoun
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
-
James Shields may regret not walking Mike Trout with a full count after the MVP launched his second homer of the night
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices