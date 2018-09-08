Angels starting rotation is full of young talent moving forward
Video Details
Despite all the injuries the Angels have faced this season, Victor Rojas explains they are in good shape looking to 2019 with the youthful rotation
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices