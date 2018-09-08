Mike Scioscia explains some of baseball’s toughest terminology
Video Details
Angels manager Mike Scioscia goes "inside baseball" with Jose Mota to explain some terminology even some baseball nerds may not know
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices