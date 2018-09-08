Week 3: Xavier Ward drops pretty long ball in stride for Roosevelt touchdown
Video Details
- CFB
- FCS (I-AA)
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Prep Zone
- Missouri Valley
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Xavier Ward
-
Roosevelt had been unable to move the ball for a majority of the game until Xavier Ward found his stride and laid this ball perfectly in the bread basket
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices