Week 3: Jack Ramsey makes most spectacular punt block, TD you’ll see for Oaks Christian
Video Details
It may be tough to call it a blocked punt the way Jack Ramsey got into the back field and scooped the ball off the punter's foot for another Oaks Christian special teams TD
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices