Week 3: Nate Lenthall takes back tipped interception 34 yards for Oaks Christian TD
Video Details
Oaks Christian already scored on offense and special teams so why not tack on a defensive score in the first quarter?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices