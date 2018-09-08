Week 3: Josh Calvert finds WIDE OPEN Bryce Farrell for 55-yd Oaks Christian TD
Video Details
Josh Calvert executed a perfect pump fake to get Bryce Farrell wide open and hit him for a long TD
