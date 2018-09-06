Shohei Ohtani goes deep for second-straight night
Video Details
On the same day he was told he needs Tommy John surgery, Shohei Ohtani goes yard for his 17th homer of the year
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices