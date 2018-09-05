Shohei Ohtani will meet with Angels GM Billy Eppler to evaluate future
Shohei Ohtani's pitching woes continued Wednesday when he was recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery and Victor Rojas reports he will meet with Angels GM Billy Eppler Monday to make the decision
