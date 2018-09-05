Shohei Ohtani is recommended to have Tommy John surgery
Shohei Ohtani made his long-awaited return to the mound Sunday and in the aftermath, the Angels star received some bad news: doctors are recommending he undergoes Tommy John surgery
