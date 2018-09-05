Best Of The CIF-SS: Sean Ryhan, OT, San Juan Hills
We could say many nice things about San Juan Hills star offensive tackle Sean Rhyan. Or, we could watch the 6-foot-5, 302-pound senior knock John Jackson's microphone off his body during a blocking drill.
