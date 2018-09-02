Andrelton Simmons defies odds, makes unbelievable defensive play
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Andrelton Simmons
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Justin Upton
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Give this man another gold glove! Andrelton Simmons shows off the wheels and focus as he saves a few runs with a great defensive play
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices