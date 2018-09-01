Week 2: DJ Uiagalelei throws sixth touchdown on the night, third to Colby Bowman
Video Details
DJ Uiagalelei has shown off his arm strength and now his touch as he floats this perfectly to Colby Bowman
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices