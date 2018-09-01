Week 2: DJ Uiagalelei throws 5th touchdown as Kris Hutson goes 50 yards
Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei picked up his 5th touchdown of the night thanks to Kris Hutson's elusiveness after the catch
