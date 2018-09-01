Week 2: DJ Uiagalelei delivers a strike to Colby Bowman for 2nd TD
Video Details
Double trouble: Uiagalelei and Bowman link up for their second touchdown of the night as the Bosco QB throws a bullet across the middle
