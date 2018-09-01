Week 2: Clark Phillips III pulls in unreal touchdown for La Habra
Video Details
Clark Phillips III has proven himself to be a dominate offensive weapon with 6 TDs so far this season, but this grab may be his best
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices