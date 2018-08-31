Andrew Heaney relives his first road win in nearly 3 years
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Andrelton Simmons
- Andrew Heaney
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Houston Astros
- MLB
- Shohei Ohtani
-
The day after Andrew Heaney continued his career dominance against the Houston Astros, Heandog joined the guys to discuss what it was like to win his first road start since 9/2/2015 and the team's fantasy football league
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices