Angels are unlikely to debut top prospects with September call ups
Video Details
As the calendar rolls into September and MLB rosters are able to expand, the guys discuss the potential of seeing top prospects like Jo Adell see some action
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices