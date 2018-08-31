Shohei Ohtani brings positivity back to the pitcher’s mound
Video Details
Shohei Ohtani hasn't pitched since June 6, but Victor Rojas explains his return to the mound Sunday means a lot more for the Angels than just one start
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices