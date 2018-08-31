Mike Trout stands toe-to-toe with Ted Williams
Video Details
On what would have been Ted Williams' 100th birthday, take a look at his numbers compared to Mike Trout and how the two legends match up
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices