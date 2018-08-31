It’s ShoTime! Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound
Video Details
Shohei Ohtani is itching at the seems to get back on the mound for the Angels for the first time since June 6 and summer's greatest Sho returns Sunday
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices