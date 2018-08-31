Shohei Ohtani is excited to get back on the mound
Shohei Ohtani hasn't been on the mound since June 6 and now that he knows he will be back out there against the World Champs Sunday, he just wants to make sure he stays healthy and sharp enough to get his team the win
