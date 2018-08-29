Victor Rojas describes the evolution of Mike Scioscia and Bud Black’s friendship
Video Details
After winning a World Series title together, Bud Black and Mike Scioscia's bond continues to grow on and off the field
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices