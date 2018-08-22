Best Of The CIF-SS: Ryan Hilinski, quarterback, Orange Lutheran
Ryan Hilinski carries a strong message of hope after his brother's passing in early 2018 and looks to add his own story as a star CIF-SS quarterback. Did we mention the guy can sing?!
