Albert Pujols praises Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani for stepping up
Video Details
The Angels have had to rely on a lot of young players this season and two in particular stepped up big time on Saturday, earning praise from Albert Pujols
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices