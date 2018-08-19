Taking the Sho on the road: Shohei Ohtani drills pinch-hit homer
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
- Shohei Ohtani
- Texas Rangers
-
Shohei Ohtani is the definition of #PitchersWhoRake as he comes up in the clutch to provide the Angels with much needed insurance runs
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices