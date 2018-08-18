Week 0: EJ Gable shows off wheels for a Sierra Canyon touchdown
Video Details
EJ Gable isn't taking much time figuring things out in Sierra Canyon after transferring this year as he takes off for this long touchdown
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices