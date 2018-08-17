- For a comeback player of the year, and it's talking about a given season. So I know for a fact that we've seen it over the years, whether it's American League or National League, usually goes from one season to the next. But there's nothing in the criteria that would limit him or prevent him from earning the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award. I threw that out there on Twitter, especially that graphic that we just showed last night, and got a lot of people agreeing with it. I mean, it's one heck of a turnaround, considering where he was at. Had to go on the disabled list. From that point forward, Gubby, he's just been tremendous.

GUBBY: You know, Victor, a lot of times you'll see a player was hurt the year before, had a really down season. Turned it around the following season. But when you look at Kole, what he has done mid-season, it's remarkable. [INAUDIBLE] his batting average was, on-base percentage, power numbers. If you look at those extra base hits, the first 53 of them-- two in the first game of the season-- sits at point 28 extra base hits. So for me, when you talk about comeback players a year, he's got to be in that consideration, even though it's in the same season. He's been that good. His defense didn't suffer, but his offense, what he's done in the lead-off spot, the power numbers itself, 16 of them in his last 50 games. It's been off the charts. So for me, if you want to have the comeback player of the year, Kole Calhoun has to be in that conversation for this season.

- I know we said it last at the broadcast that maybe a lot of guys don't want to be considered as far as comeback player of the years because something bad happened the year before, there was an injury, something to that effect. Here are some other guys you could consider. David Price, Matt Duffy, Kyle Gibson, and Andrew Heaney. You know, Andrew, of course, along with many of the Angels pitchers having to deal with injuries over the last couple of seasons. I just think just such a tremendous story where Kole was. And I know that [INAUDIBLE] was talking about Justin Upton a couple of seasons ago and what he was capable of doing from a power perspective and the IRB's perspective. But from where Kole was at, from the adjustment that he's had to make at the beginning of the season to what he is now, kind of revamping the swing, revamping the approach, revamping the mentality, I think it's kudos to him to be able to do in the exact same season to have this amazing turnaround.