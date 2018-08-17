#XTRAPOINT: Iron Chef At The Big A
Video Details
Chef Morimoto threw out the first pitch At The Big A and created a special menu at The Change Up Kitchen over the weekend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices